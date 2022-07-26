EEOC Charge Isn't A 'Claim,' KFC Operator Tells 11th Circ.

By Ganesh Setty (July 26, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A KFC and Taco Bell franchisee told the Eleventh Circuit that a Georgia federal court erred by finding that its employment practices policy with a Tokio Marine unit defined "claim," albeit ambiguously, to include a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charge. PMTD Restaurants LLC said in its opening appellate brief Monday that it did not need to timely report to Houston Casualty Co. two underlying EEOC charges filed by a former employee alleging discrimination and retaliation until she actually filed a lawsuit, which the restaurant operator did. According to Monday's brief and previous court filings, Shaconda Patton, a former employee of...

