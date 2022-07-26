UBS Says It's Part Of Big-Bank Electronic Messaging Probe

By Emilie Ruscoe (July 26, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Investment bank UBS Group AG is the latest financial institution to say it's facing regulatory scrutiny in connection with its employees' use of "unapproved electronic messaging channels" for business purposes. In a public filing Tuesday, the company told investors that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission are looking at the company's business communications to determine whether they comply with records preservation requests. UBS said that it was cooperating with investigators and noted that it's not the only financial institution in the regulators' crosshairs over the possible violation. The announcement comes days after Bank of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS