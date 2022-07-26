NCAA Asks 3rd Circ. To Cut Athlete Labor Prof's Amicus Brief

By Grace Elletson (July 26, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The National Collegiate Athletic Association urged the Third Circuit to reject an amicus brief filed by a professor in support of a group of students challenging the organization's position that athletes are not owed pay, arguing that his brief did not adhere to the rules of appellate procedure. The NCAA and a group of colleges said Monday that Illinois College of Law professor Michael H. LeRoy violated the Federal Rules of Appellate Procedure in his amicus brief, which argued that the NCAA is hiding behind the "sham" of amateurism to avoid paying players. The organization argued that LeRoy primarily provided his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS