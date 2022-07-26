GAO Axes Protest Regarding Freight Container Requirement

By Jonathan Capriel (July 26, 2022, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office dismissed Sea Box Inc.'s challenge to the terms for a solicitation for 31 freight containers, ruling that the Defense Logistics Agency only has to take the word of a seller that their containers are a commercially available off-the-shelf product. For at least the third time this year, the GAO ruled that the East Riverton, New Jersey-based shipping container manufacturer failed to point to any law or regulations that would support its claim that the defense agency must enumerate in its solicitation how many sales of Tricon II shipping containers a vendor must have sold in order for them...

