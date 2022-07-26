David Boies Wants To Take Over FirstEnergy Shareholder Suit

By Jessica Corso (July 26, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Famed litigator David Boies has pitched his law firm, Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, as one of several candidates looking to take over a derivative shareholder suit against FirstEnergy Corp. after a federal judge accused the original firms of failing to prosecute the case and said he would appoint new counsel. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge John Adams in Akron, Ohio, released a series of letters sent to him by lawyers and law firms hoping to lead the case against FirstEnergy after that company admitted to bribing an Ohio state representative to secure a $1.3 billion bailout. Judge Adams said last month...

