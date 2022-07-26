Minority Farmers Urge Court To Uphold Equal Protections

By Lauren Castle (July 26, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Farming groups representing women, people of color and Native Americans urged a Texas federal court to keep intact a federal loan relief program for minority farmers, saying they would be harmed if the court ultimately decides the program discriminates against white farmers. In a Monday brief backing U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack's defense in a lawsuit alleging that Section 1005 of the American Rescue Plan Act is discriminatory, the 25 associations said ruling the act unconstitutional would cause more harm to people of color who historically have experienced racial discrimination by stopping access to debt relief when they were already...

