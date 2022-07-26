KPC Health Workers Ink $5M Partial Deal In Stock Plan Row

By Sarah Jarvis (July 26, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- KPC Healthcare Holdings Inc. employees have asked a California federal court to greenlight a $5 million deal that would let the health care company exit the workers' suit over claims it botched a $227 million purchase by KPC's employee stock ownership plan. Former KPC medical coder Danielle Gamino — representing a certified class of participants in the employee stock ownership plan, or ESOP — noted in a Monday memorandum supporting her motion for preliminary approval that the settlement doesn't include other defendants in the case, asset managers Alerus Financial NA and SPCP Group LLC. Gamino said continued litigation would have been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS