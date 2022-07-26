Insurer Can't Escape Fatal Truck Crash Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (July 26, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge declined to let United Specialty Insurance Co. avoid covering J.B. Hunt in an underlying wrongful death suit, finding the insurer can't prove that the trucking company is not an insured on its policy with another transportation company. U.S. District Judge John W. Holcomb denied United Specialty's motion for summary judgment Friday, saying that it's unclear whether the policy's exclusion for motor carriers applies to J.B. Hunt. Before the 2019 crash that killed four people, J.B. Hunt had entered an agreement with AFT Transport Inc., whose policy's motor carrier exclusion applies when the motor carrier meets its insurance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS