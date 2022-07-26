Pair Smuggled Guns To Lebanon In Shipped Cars, Feds Say

By Eric Heisig (July 26, 2022, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors alleged in a six-year-old indictment unsealed Tuesday that two men smuggled hundreds of guns from the U.S. to Lebanon by hiding them in compartments in shipped cars, making periodic trips between the two countries to ensure the operation went smoothly. George Nakhle Ajaltouni and Jean Youssef Issa were indicted in the Northern District of Ohio in March 2016, according to court records unsealed this week. They face charges of conspiracy to smuggle and illegally ship firearms, smuggling goods from the U.S., unlawful delivery of firearms to a common carrier, unlicensed dealing in firearms, and violating laws pertaining to importing and exporting firearms....

