Cross-Border M&A Atty Joins Norton Rose's NY Practice

By Nicole Rosenthal (July 29, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright has added a veteran corporate lawyer focused on cross-border transactions as a partner in its New York office. The firm said that Rajiv Khanna will advise international clients on mergers and acquisitions and special purpose acquisition companies or SPACs. Khanna told Law360 on Friday that for him, as an attorney with an international focus, Norton Rose provides a perfect international platform for his practice, which focuses on domestic, cross-border and multijurisdictional M&A transactions, securities offerings and real estate. "It's a great firm in every other way, but the international platform was becoming increasingly important for my practice," he...

