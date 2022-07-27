House Votes To Extend FCC's Spectrum Auction Powers

By Christopher Cole (July 27, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A bill to extend for 18 months the Federal Communications Commission's authority to auction the airwaves to the private sector sailed through the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday. The Spectrum Innovation Act, which would direct the FCC to use revenues from upcoming midband spectrum sales to fill major funding gaps in national security and emergency response programs, passed amid a flurry of legislation without fanfare on the House floor. FCC leadership strongly supports the bill and has called on lawmakers to prevent a lapse in auction authority. The House also passed a bipartisan measure Wednesday to require mobile providers to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS