Abbott Labs' Judge Choice Leads To JPML Conflict Questions

By Greg Lamm (July 28, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation raised no red flags Thursday about consolidating 18 lawsuits alleging that Abbott Laboratories' Similac infant formula caused a deadly illness in premature babies, but at a Seattle hearing the panel questioned whether Abbott's choice of judge has an appearance of conflict because he once represented the company. The six-judge panel heard attorneys for the plaintiffs and Abbott argue in support of consolidating the cases currently in federal courts in six states. The judges peppered Abbott attorney James Hurst of Kirkland & Ellis LLP with questions about Abbott's choice of U.S. District Judge John F. Kness,...

