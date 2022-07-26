Dems Press DOT On Airline Competition, Flight Delays

By Kelly Lienhard (July 26, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Alex Padilla urged the U.S. Department of Transportation to take action for air travelers and foster competition in the airline industry amid rising reports of negative air travel experiences. In a letter sent Monday, the two senators highlighted several actionable steps the DOT can take to hold airlines accountable for bad practices and unfair mergers that have led to rising prices, late refunds and avoidable trip delays and cancellations. Some measures underscored in the letter include imposing fines for foreseeable trip interruptions, instituting concrete refund requirements and preventing anti-competitive mergers. "Decades of deregulation and consolidation have...

