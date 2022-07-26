Federal Small Biz Contracts Hit New High As Base Shrinks

By Daniel Wilson (July 26, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The federal government awarded a record $154.2 billion in contracts to small businesses in fiscal year 2021 as the number of small business contractors continued to shrink, the U.S. Small Business Administration said Tuesday in its annual procurement scorecard. That figure was an $8 billion increase on the amount of prime contract spending awarded to small businesses in fiscal year 2020, continuing a yearslong trend of new small business spending records each year, the SBA said. That also set a new percentage record with 27.2% of all federal contracts in 2021 going to small businesses, according to the SBA, up from...

