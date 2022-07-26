Insurance Co. Says It Won't Pay Explosion Damages

By Faith Williams (July 26, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- An insurance company asked a Florida federal court on Tuesday to rule that it was not financially responsible for the damages caused by a natural gas explosion and fire that burned a couple and killed their child. Real estate agency Next Generation Management was conducting drilling or boring at a site in Bradenton, Florida, about 300 feet from the home of Adrian Lopez Ramirez and Francisca Matiano de Lopez, when it struck an underground gas line in December 2020, according to a complaint filed by Peleus Insurance Co. in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia. Ramirez and de Lopez...

