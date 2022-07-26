Ch. 11 Cheat Sheet: Aearo Technologies

By Rick Archer (July 26, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- 3M subsidiary Aearo Technologies and its affiliates filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Indiana on July 26 to deal with hundreds of thousands of claims of hearing loss from defects in Combat Arms Earplugs. Parent company 3M is to provide $240 million to pay subsidiary Aearo Technologies' Chapter 11 costs. (iStock.com) Indianapolis-based Aearo left the earplug business in 2015 and now manufactures noise, vibration, shock and heat absorption materials for use in heavy machinery, including commercial trucks and aircraft, it said. Reasons for Filing for Chapter 11 Protection Approximately 230,000 claims for hearing damage from allegedly defective earplugs sold to the...

