Allstate Gets Investors' Shoddy-Underwriting Suit Trimmed

By Katryna Perera (July 26, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge partially granted Allstate Corp.'s summary judgment bid against a certified investor class action by tossing one of the securities fraud claims in the suit that accuses the insurance company of secretly lowering underwriting standards to boost business. U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman issued an opinion on Tuesday stating that statements made by the defendants in October 2014 were not misleading or the basis for securities fraud. The 2016 lawsuit alleges Allstate violated securities laws and regulations by misleading investors for three quarters about what was pushing Allstate's claim rates higher, so it could benefit from a...

