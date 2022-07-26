Skechers Execs Jet-Setting At Co.'s Expense, Investor Says

By Lauren Berg (July 26, 2022, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Skechers executives have for years used the shoe company's corporate jets — which operate at nearly $4,500 an hour — to go on personal vacations, and the company's board of directors has done nothing to stop their unlawful jet-setting, according to a shareholder complaint unsealed Tuesday in Delaware's Chancery Court. Since at least January 2018, Skechers CEO Robert Greenberg, President Michael Greenberg and Chief Operating Officer David Weinberg have used their company's two jets, both Bombardier BD 700 Global Express models, to take romantic partners and friends on vacation, according to the heavily redacted complaint Michael Conte filed derivatively on behalf...

