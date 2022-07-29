Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

UnitedHealth, Change Gear Up To Defend $14B Merger At Trial

By Bryan Koenig (July 29, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealth Group and health care technology outfit Change Healthcare are bound for court Monday in the largest litigated U.S. Department of Justice merger challenge brought so far during the Biden administration.

The case pits the companies' promise to dramatically cut the cost of validating insurance claims against the DOJ's fear the tie-up will allow United to use customer data it acquires to hurt rival health insurers, while also eliminating the main rival to United's claim processing subsidiary.

The DOJ has two dozen witnesses teed up for the D.C. federal court trial on claims that the $13.8 billion deal threatens health insurance...

Case Information

Companies

Government Agencies

