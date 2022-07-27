NY Firm Beats Cybersecurity Co.'s $5M Malpractice Suit

By Jack Karp (July 27, 2022, 2:11 PM EDT) -- New York- and Miami-based boutique Garson Segal Steinmetz Fladgate LLP dodged a $5 million malpractice suit filed against it in New Jersey by a global cybersecurity services company after a federal judge ruled the law firm was not sufficiently connected to the Garden State. The partners at Garson Segal, referred to in the decision as GS2Law, all live in either New York or Florida, and the firm has never had any employees in New Jersey, according to the judge's Tuesday ruling. The fact that cybersecurity company SCE Group Inc., which hired the firm to represent it in the acquisition of another...

