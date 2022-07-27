Home Depot Wage Class Action Trimmed, Needs New Lead

By Hailey Konnath (July 26, 2022, 11:38 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday trimmed portions of a class action alleging that Home Depot made employees work off the clock, ruling that there are issues with the class representative's standing as to his claim the store failed to pay his final wages to him in a timely manner. Still, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg agreed to allow the complaint to be amended to add an additional class representative. Class representative John Utne's health is declining, and that is reason enough to permit him and his counsel time to amend the suit to include another representative, the judge said....

