Firm's Prior Work For Defendant Doesn't Amount To Conflict

By Nate Beck (July 27, 2022, 2:59 PM EDT) -- A Tulsa, Oklahoma-based law firm's previous work for a man doesn't mean the firm should be barred from representing a couple who sued him after he developed a marijuana farm near their property, a judge found Tuesday. Keith and Stephanie Grant sued in January to block an 80-acre marijuana farm developed across from their house in 2019, naming the farm's owner, Gary David Bacon Jr., and a business partner. The couple claims the grow operation violates the RICO Act and a variety of state laws. Bacon, meanwhile, accused GableGotwals, the firm representing the Grants, of harboring a conflict of interest in...

