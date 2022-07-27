Alaskan Native Co. Shifts Blame For Raytheon Suit Over Fire

By Joyce Hanson (July 27, 2022, 8:40 PM EDT) -- An Alaskan Native company has hit a lithium-ion battery box maker and a fire protection company with a third-party complaint in Kentucky federal court, seeking to escape liability for $2.7 million of fire damage in a suit brought by defense contractor Raytheon. Ahtna Support and Training Services LLC, Ahtna Netiye' LLC and Ahtna Inc. filed the third-party complaint on Tuesday as the three related firms look to exit aerospace and defense corporation Raytheon Co.'s negligence claims. Raytheon's suit alleges that Ahtna's field engineers negligently caused the lithium-ion battery fire that cost the contractor $2.7 million and tarnished its reputation with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS