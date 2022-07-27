GM Hid That Flex Fuel Cars Can't Run On E85 Alone, Suit Says

By Greg Lamm (July 27, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- An Illinois resident has filed a proposed class action accusing General Motors LLC of selling flex fuel vehicles designed to run on 85% ethanol, but failing to tell buyers that the fuel would damage the vehicles if consistently used. In a complaint filed in Illinois federal court Tuesday, Michael Fleury said that GM told buyers that the flex fuel vehicles would operate on E85, but the company did not disclose that owners must alternate between E85 and gasoline to avoid costly repairs. The complaint said that the GM owner's manual warned E85 may result in lower mileage and may be unsuitable...

