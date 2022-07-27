Ex-CNA Insurance Atty Jumps To Hinshaw In Chicago

By Clarice Silber (July 27, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP has hired former CNA Insurance Co. in-house senior litigation attorney Karen Nathan to become a partner in its health care practice. Hinshaw said Nathan will work out of Chicago, and noted she represents hospitals, nursing homes, physicians, dentists and other health care professionals in complex medical malpractice litigation before both state and federal courts. Nathan told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday that she will continue the medical malpractice defense work she has focused on throughout her legal career. Nathan said that her path into law began as a nurse in critical care. "I always knew that I wanted...

