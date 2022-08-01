Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

By Andrew McIntyre (August 1, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- .atty-row{ overflow:auto; } #article-body br { display:none;} Varuna Bhattacharyya Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP has brought on board a new partner for its office in New York. Varuna Bhattacharyya joins the firm from King & Spalding LLP, and at Bryan Cave will help lenders and borrowers with a variety of real estate financing matters. Tim Foley David Sutherland Tim Foley and David Sutherland have joined the London office of Ince Gordon Dadds LLP as partners. Foley, a litigator, joins the firm as head of property, while Sutherland specializes in residential transactions. J. William Callison Holland & Hart LLP has hired a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS