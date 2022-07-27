Art Collector Fights To Revive English Suit Over NFT Sale

By Sophia Dourou (July 27, 2022, 6:56 PM BST) -- An art collector asked an appeals court Wednesday to revive English proceedings over a dispute arising out of his purchase of a $650,000 NFT from the artist Beeple, arguing the matter should not be resolved through arbitration in New York. A lawyer for Amir Soleymani told the Court of Appeal in oral arguments that having his legal battle with non-fungible token trading platform Nifty Gateway LLC dealt with by way of arbitration overseas violates his consumer rights under English law. Graham Dunning QC, representing Soleymani, told the court that the case had larger implications in the constantly growing NFT market, given...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS