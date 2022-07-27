Investor Says Prologis' $26B Duke Realty Buy Is Missing Info

By Grace Dixon (July 27, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Logistics giant Prologis Inc.'s disclosures about its planned $26 billion purchase of Duke Realty Corp. omit key financial information and skim over potential conflicts of interest, according to a proposed shareholder class action filed in California federal court. Shareholder Stephen Bushansky is seeking to put the all-stock purchase on hold in a suit filed Tuesday, telling the court that the two industrial real estate players shouldn't be allowed to move forward until they provide missing information. "Unless remedied, Prologis' public stockholders will be irreparably harmed by the registration statement's material misrepresentations and omissions, which prevent them from making a sufficiently informed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS