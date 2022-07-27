Investors Want To Block $890M Go-Private Sale Of Radius

By Renee Hickman (July 27, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Investors have hit biopharmaceutical company Radius Health with a lawsuit seeking to block its $890 million go-private sale to Gurnet Point Capital LLC and Patient Square Capital, arguing stockholders can't cast informed votes on the plan until they get more information. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Radius investor Sean Riley alleges the company's directors filed documentation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that contained incomplete and misleading information on potential conflicts of interest as well as financial projections and analyses. "Without such information, plaintiff cannot make a fully informed decision concerning whether or not to tender his shares in favor...

