ICE Facility Nurses Get Collective Cert. In OT Fight

By Caleb Drickey (July 27, 2022, 2:08 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge granted conditional collective certification to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center nurses in a suit alleging that a private prison operator violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to account for higher wages received for night work when calculating overtime. In an order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Diane J. Humetewa rejected LaSalle Corrections West's assertions that workers at one detention center were not similarly situated to colleagues at another. She held instead that nurse Edith Stanfield produced sufficient evidence to suggest all nurses were subjected to the same scheduling and night shift pay policies. "Under the...

