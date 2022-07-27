Feds, Idaho City Fight Tribes' Bid To Redo Railway Suit Ruling

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 27, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The federal government and an Idaho city urged a federal judge on Tuesday to reject the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes' bid to have the court reconsider two orders that tossed claims related to land formerly used for railroads that the tribes said should be returned to them. The case concerns land in Pocatello, Idaho, that was used by railways for over a decade as a result of treaties between the United States and Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, which claim that they retained a reversionary interest if the land was no longer used for the railroad. The Shoshone-Bannock's motion for reconsideration mostly relates to an area...

