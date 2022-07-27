Ellison Pressed On His Account Of Oracle-NetSuite Deal

By Jeff Montgomery (July 27, 2022, 8:28 PM EDT) -- An Oracle Corp. stockholder attorney challenged company founder Lawrence J. Ellison Wednesday on ambiguities in accounts of his role in a $9.3 billion acquisition of NetSuite Inc. in 2016, midway through a Delaware Chancery Court trial on claims that Oracle overpaid by $3 billion. During a full day of virtual testimony from his resort home on the island of Lanai in Hawaii, Ellison, who owned 28 percent of Oracle – the world's third-largest software company – and with his family more than 47% of NetSuite's equity at the time of the 2016 deal, argued that he recused himself from discussion and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS