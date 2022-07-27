Matterport Ex-CEO Can Sell His Shares, Del. Justices Affirm

By Leslie A. Pappas (July 27, 2022, 10:12 AM EDT) -- Delaware's Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed a Chancery Court decision that the former CEO of 3D model maker Matterport Inc. may freely trade his 1.3 million company shares and is not bound by trading restrictions adopted in a 2021 merger with a blank-check company. The decision by a three-justice panel affirmed the Chancery Court's January ruling without elaboration. Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will in January found in favor of William J. Brown, who sought a court declaration about his shares just days before Matterport was acquired by a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. Matterport announced in February 2021 that it would...

