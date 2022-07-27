NYC Sanitation Accused Of Bias, Unfair Pay In Class Suit

By Elliot Weld (July 27, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A group of current and former sanitation workers has launched a proposed class action against New York City, claiming the sanitation department uses job descriptions with unnecessary hurdles to pay female and minority workers less than their white and male counterparts. The suit includes 13 plaintiffs who currently hold the job title of sanitation enforcement agent or the supervisory position of associate sanitation enforcement agent. All the plaintiffs are people of color who have logged decades of service with the department, including an ASEA who is making $43,407 after being with the department for 36 years, according to the complaint....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS