4 August Court Hearings For Benefits Attys To Know

By Kellie Mejdrich (July 29, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit will soon hear arguments from the federal government and religious groups battling over an injunction protecting religious medical providers that assert faith-based objections from having to perform abortions or gender-transition surgery, or cover those procedures for employees. Here's a look at that case, and three other hearings benefits lawyers should have on their radar. HHS Appeals Injunction in Transgender Health Dispute The Fifth Circuit has scheduled oral argument for Thursday in the federal government's appeal of a Texas federal judge's permanent injunction blocking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from enforcing against several religious medical providers...

