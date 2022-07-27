Telecom Overtime Suit Moves Forward After 11th Circ. Ruling

By Kelcey Caulder (July 27, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has fully signed on to an Eleventh Circuit ruling that reversed his determination that property damage investigators who examined damaged telecommunications infrastructure are exempt from overtime, reviving their Fair Labor Standards Act overtime claims. In an order issued Tuesday, Judge Mark H. Cohen of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia said the overtime claims of OSP Prevention Group Inc. investigators Philip Fowler and Jeffrey Swans against their employer will be allowed to move forward in his court, in accordance with a June ruling from the Eleventh Circuit. "The mandate of the United States...

