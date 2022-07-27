Rugby Head Injury Suit May Prompt NFL-Style Settlement

By Joanne Faulkner (July 27, 2022, 7:30 PM BST) -- A group of rugby players faces a high hurdle to prove that negligence by three of the sport's governing bodies led the athletes to suffer serious long-term health effects from concussions. But lawyers say the poor optics of fighting against players with brain trauma could lead to an NFL-style settlement. Hookers and props, positions in the front row of a scrum — a heaving tangle of eight players per team weighing about 800 kilos a side — are the most vulnerable to head and neck injuries. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)) More than 180 former players suffering from brain damage have...

