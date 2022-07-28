GAO Backs Air Force's Denial Of $32M Bid Over Missing Docs

By Nicole Rosenthal (July 28, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Virginia-based government contractor can't get a second shot at a lost $32 million military award after the U.S. Government Accountability Office ruled that it should have followed the solicitation instructions to attach documents to a corresponding cover letter. In a nine-page decision issued Monday and published Wednesday, GAO general counsel Edda Emmanuelli Perez rejected IT and telecommunications provider Futron's protest at being eliminated from the competition for an aerospace structures support services order, ruling that the company clearly didn't take solicitation instructions into account. Futron submitted attachments electronically via the System for Award Management, when the Air Force instructed the...

