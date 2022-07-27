11th Circ. Reverses Class Settlement In GoDaddy TCPA Suit

By Carolina Bolado (July 27, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday vacated the approval of a $35 million settlement between a class of consumers and GoDaddy.com over unwanted texts after finding that some of the class members would not have standing under Eleventh Circuit precedent. The appeals court said the class, which was defined as all persons in the United States who received a call or text message from GoDaddy between November 2014 and December 2016, included people who had received just one text message from the web hosting company. But in 2019, the Eleventh Circuit held in Salcedo v. Hanna that a single unwanted text message...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS