11th Circ. Kills Appeal Over FleetCor Fuel Card Fees Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (July 28, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit won't revive an investor's derivative suit accusing the executives of expense management company FleetCor Technologies Inc. of misrepresenting its signature offering as "fee-free." In a published opinion filed Wednesday and penned by U.S. Circuit Judge R. Lanier Anderson III, the appeals court held that U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May had been right to dismiss FleetCor investor Jerrell Whitten's suit, determining that Whitten didn't properly lay out why he hadn't asked the company's board of directors to address the alleged issues at the company before taking them to court. In the opinion, the three-judge panel said Whitten hadn't...

