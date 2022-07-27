Adidas Falsely Calls NHL Jerseys 'Authentic,' Suit Says

By Elliot Weld (July 27, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action suit filed Tuesday in New York federal court claims that the NHL jerseys Adidas brands as "authentic" bear several differences from those that are worn on the ice during a hockey game. The suit by plaintiff Ryan Smith says the fight strap, which keeps a player's jersey from being pulled over his eyes during a scrum, is less securely attached on the retail NHL jerseys than on the versions the players wear. In addition, the fabric in the neck area of jerseys sold to consumers is "noticeably thinner," the stitching on sold jerseys is "weaker and less...

