Fired Black Server Hits Ga. IHOP With Race Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (July 27, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A Georgia IHOP franchisee fired a Black former server because she reported a white co-worker who lobbed racial slurs and threatened violence, the woman said Wednesday in a federal suit. Tamia Johnson's complaint against Austell Restaurant Management, which owns the IHOP Johnson was fired from, said it violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act by allowing racial discrimination to occur and by punishing Johnson for reporting it. Johnson said she began working as a server at the IHOP in October 2021. In March of this year, one of her white co-workers — who is the daughter of the restaurant's general manager...

