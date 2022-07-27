Walmart Inks $5.9M Deal Ending PAGA Cashier Seating Claims

By Craig Clough (July 27, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A California judge approved a $5.9 million settlement Wednesday ending Private Attorneys General Act claims accusing Walmart of refusing to provide suitable seating for cashiers stationed around its stores in the state, with the judge complimenting the parties for ending the dispute on a "very professional" note. According to the settlement details, after attorney fees and other costs are deducted from the gross settlement amount, the deal will provide over $3.75 million for the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency, or 75% percent of the net sum as required under PAGA. The remaining 25%, or approximately $939,655, is to be distributed in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS