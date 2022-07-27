Ex-Premium Point Exec Who Assisted Feds Avoids Prison

By Pete Brush (July 27, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge handed down a no-prison sentence Wednesday to a former hedge fund executive who testified against his onetime boss, Premium Point Investments CEO Anilesh "Neil" Ahuja, in what the feds called a $100 million scheme to inflate mortgage debt valuations. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla, who last year deep-sixed a jury's verdict convicting Ahuja over what she deemed to be a failure by prosecutors to produce drafts of plea agreements to defense lawyers, told cooperating witness Amin Majidi — the now-defunct Premium Point's former chief risk officer — that he received an "enormous break" in avoiding incarceration as...

