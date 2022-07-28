Walkie-Talkie Maker Wants $2.4M Sprint Atty Fee Squelched

By Madison Arnold (July 28, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A walkie-talkie maker is asking a Florida federal judge not to grant a $2.4 million award sought by counsel for Sprint who helped it notch a win in a trademark infringement case related to fake Nextel products. Retrobrands USA LLC, which specializes in recreating famous brands that have been abandoned, said in a motion opposing the fee bid on Wednesday that it shouldn't be responsible for footing the attorneys' bills because the case was not exceptional enough to warrant it. In April, Sprint won a $9.7 million verdict against Retrobrands for its production of phones and walkie-talkies that Sprint said infringed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS