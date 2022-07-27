9th Circ. Says Officials Can't Block Constituents On Facebook

By Lauren Berg (July 27, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A pair of California school board members violated the First Amendment when they blocked two of their constituents from commenting on their public Facebook pages, the Ninth Circuit ruled Wednesday, saying the social media pages are public forums. Ruling on an issue of first impression, the three-judge appellate panel affirmed a district court's decision that found that Michelle O'Connor-Ratcliff and T.J. Zane, members of the Poway Unified School District Board of Trustees, can't block individuals from their public social media pages, finding that the school officials were acting under color of state law when they blocked Christopher and Kimberly Garnier....

