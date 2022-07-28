NJ Firm Can't Duck Claims Over Debt Collection Fees

By Kevin Penton (July 28, 2022, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey law firm must face allegations in a putative class action that it unlawfully sought to pocket a collection fee as part of collecting a debt for a dentist, as the firm qualifies as a collector under federal law, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi rejected Desh Law's motion to dismiss, determining Wednesday that the firm is a debt collector under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, according to her opinion. The judge agreed with plaintiff Cathelene Louis that the dentist would not be the proper defendant in the case and that Desh Law...

