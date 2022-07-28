Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Circ. Won't Impose Deadline For Afghan, Iraqi Visas

By Rae Ann Varona (July 28, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has rejected requests from Afghan and Iraqi translators to alter a lower court's order that granted the federal government an indefinite deadline extension to draft a plan for faster green card processing, ruling that reversing the order wasn't necessary.

The succinct denial from a three-judge panel came in a one-page order after the class of Afghan and Iraqi translators for the U.S. — who had urged the White House to speed up the processing of their special immigrant visas in light of Taliban and Islamic State group activities in their countries — argued against a lower court's decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!