DC Circ. Won't Impose Deadline For Afghan, Iraqi Visas

By Rae Ann Varona (July 28, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has rejected requests from Afghan and Iraqi translators to alter a lower court's order that granted the federal government an indefinite deadline extension to draft a plan for faster green card processing, ruling that reversing the order wasn't necessary. The succinct denial from a three-judge panel came in a one-page order after the class of Afghan and Iraqi translators for the U.S. — who had urged the White House to speed up the processing of their special immigrant visas in light of Taliban and Islamic State group activities in their countries — argued against a lower court's decision...

