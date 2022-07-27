Towering Hyatt Proposal Heads To Miami Commission

By Nathan Hale (July 27, 2022, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Plans to replace Miami's aging downtown convention center and the Hyatt Regency hotel housing it with a three-tower development featuring a new Hyatt hotel, expanded meeting space and more than new 1,800 apartments alongside the Miami River could take a big step forward on Thursday. The Miami City Commission is slated to decide whether to put a question on the Nov. 8 general election ballot seeking voters' permission to move forward with the no-bid proposal and an amended lease of the city-owned land under both of the current buildings, which both opened in 1982. The proposed Miami Hyatt Regency hotel project includes...

