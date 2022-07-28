Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Says NY Workers Not Owed Fixed Benefit Rates

By Grace Elletson (July 28, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel said the state of New York did not violate the law when it increased the amount of money retired government employees had to pay into their health insurance plans, finding that the workers' collective bargaining agreements don't prohibit a price hike.

The appellate panel upheld a lower court's decision Wednesday, finding that the breach of contract and contractual impairment claims alleged by District Council 37 of the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees AFL-CIO couldn't stand. Both the judicial and executive employees the union represents were employed under contracts that did not limit New York...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!