2nd Circ. Says NY Workers Not Owed Fixed Benefit Rates

By Grace Elletson (July 28, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel said the state of New York did not violate the law when it increased the amount of money retired government employees had to pay into their health insurance plans, finding that the workers' collective bargaining agreements don't prohibit a price hike. The appellate panel upheld a lower court's decision Wednesday, finding that the breach of contract and contractual impairment claims alleged by District Council 37 of the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees AFL-CIO couldn't stand. Both the judicial and executive employees the union represents were employed under contracts that did not limit New York...

